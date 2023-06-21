Want a tattoo from a famous artist? Rembrandt House Museum inks masterpieces

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Want a tattoo from a famous artist? You can get one by Rembrandt – almost.

Now, fans can get a tattoo of a work from the famous Dutch artist Rembrandt (seen in a self-portrait, l.) in the Poor Man's Rembrandt Project. © Collage: IMAGO / Heritage Images & Instagram/museumrembrandthuis

Visitors to the museum of Rembrandt's house in Amsterdam will have the chance to get their own permanent work by the 17th century master this week.

But they should expect to have more skin in the game than most art lovers, as the Schiffmacher and Veldhoen team of tattoo artists have set up their studio in the Dutch painter's former home for one week.

They are offering visitors the chance to have their very own work by Rembrandt (1606-1669) inked on their skin, until Sunday, at what they call the "Poor Man's Rembrandt Project".

"I think it's a fantastic opportunity to bring what was the lowbrow into the highbrow world – or the other way around!" Dutch tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher said.

The 71-year-old, known as "Hanky Panky," said he has tattooed rock royalty during his illustrious career, including band members from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam, and Motörhead.