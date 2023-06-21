Want a tattoo from a famous artist? Rembrandt House Museum inks masterpieces
Amsterdam, Netherlands – Want a tattoo from a famous artist? You can get one by Rembrandt – almost.
Visitors to the museum of Rembrandt's house in Amsterdam will have the chance to get their own permanent work by the 17th century master this week.
But they should expect to have more skin in the game than most art lovers, as the Schiffmacher and Veldhoen team of tattoo artists have set up their studio in the Dutch painter's former home for one week.
They are offering visitors the chance to have their very own work by Rembrandt (1606-1669) inked on their skin, until Sunday, at what they call the "Poor Man's Rembrandt Project".
"I think it's a fantastic opportunity to bring what was the lowbrow into the highbrow world – or the other way around!" Dutch tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher said.
The 71-year-old, known as "Hanky Panky," said he has tattooed rock royalty during his illustrious career, including band members from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam, and Motörhead.
Rembrant House Museum offers "Poor Man's Rembrandt project" for unique tattoos
Lilian Ramcharan (36), the first participant to get her tattoo, smiled as he inked her shoulder blade with a famous drawing of a 17th century elephant, following one of Rembrandt's works.
The Hansken elephant, now carried by Lilian, had travelled through the fairs and gardens of Europe and been painted by Rembrandt in Amsterdam. There are also windmills, self-portraits, characters from works and even the signature of the painter of the Night Watch.
"I felt very honored... to be the first one and also by Henk himself," said Ramcharan.
Around 90 people have made appointments for tattoos, which cost between 100 and 250 euros (about $110 to $275) and the museum also offers walk-in time slots in the Rembrandthuis, where the artist and his students worked.
"The end result is a work of art that you carry with you for life," according to the museum.
"It's the peak of your career you could almost say," added tattoo artist Tycho Veldhoen.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Heritage Images & Instagram/museumrembrandthuis