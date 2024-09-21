Angelina Jolie reveals tattoo she got with 16-year-old daughter Vivienne
New York, New York - Angelina Jolie has shared in an interview that she got a tattoo with her daughter Vivienne in tow to commemorate their time working together on a Broadway musical.
In an interview with CR Fashion Book, 49-year-old actor Angelina Jolie shared that she got tattooed with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt after working together on the Broadway musical The Outsiders.
According to Jolie, she got "Stay Gold" tattooed onto her wrist before the play's opening night in April.
The term refers to the title of one of the songs featured in the musical.
The Outsiders is a 2023 musical that follows the conflict between two rival gangs in 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma. Angelina Jolie worked as a producer on the musical.
Angelina Jolie and her children share "personal" tattoo
Jolie revealed that the "Stay Gold" tattoo that she got with Vivienne present is her most recent inking.
"I got 'Stay Gold' with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders," Angelina Jolie said of the tat.
It is unclear whether Vivienne has the tattoo herself, but it is unclear as she is only 16 years old.
"It means so much to us separately and together. There is also a bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us," the Maleficent actor said.
