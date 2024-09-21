Angelina Jolie reveals tattoo she got with 16-year-old daughter Vivienne

New York, New York - Angelina Jolie has shared in an interview that she got a tattoo with her daughter Vivienne in tow to commemorate their time working together on a Broadway musical.

The tattoo was inspired by Angelina Jolie (l.) and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's (r.) work together on the Broadway musical The Outsiders. © IMAGO/Cover-Images

In an interview with CR Fashion Book, 49-year-old actor Angelina Jolie shared that she got tattooed with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt after working together on the Broadway musical The Outsiders.

According to Jolie, she got "Stay Gold" tattooed onto her wrist before the play's opening night in April.

The term refers to the title of one of the songs featured in the musical.

The Outsiders is a 2023 musical that follows the conflict between two rival gangs in 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma. Angelina Jolie worked as a producer on the musical.