Body mod addict gets six-inch ear plugs: "Go big or go home"
Bend, Oregon - A woodworker and ear plug designer from Oregon has made a name for himself on social media not just for being an artist, but for making enormous ear plugs.
The man, who simply goes by "Dad" on social media, has spent years sharing his tattoos and radical ear modifications with his more than 40,000 followers on TikTok, where he goes by @dadswoodworking.
Recently, Dad stunned fans in a viral video that revealed just how enormous his ear plug "flesh tunnel reamers" actually are in a post which was captioned, "Go big or go home," and showed off a customer who has six-inch earplugs installed.
Over the years, Dad has built a business out of the venture, providing high-quality wooden plugs for people to wear and experimenting with all sorts of different designs while doing so.
While Dad himself doesn't even have his ears pierced, he seems to have a love for tunnel reamers, which he makes primarily out of wood and shows off on all sorts of different people.
Radical ear plugs come from love of woodworking
In a post last year, Dad revealed the various differently-sized rings that he makes in his workshop. You can see in the video that he sells everything from medium-sized rings to the 6-inch monstrosities he installed on a client.
Yet, despite his work primarily being for the pleasure of other people, Dad receives all kinds of criticisms and attacks on social media from people who are opposed to the extreme body mods that he sells to people.
In response to a commenter who accused him of ruining his own life, Dad said, "I think that I'm doing pretty good for myself - I'm self-employed, this is my business."
"I live in central Oregon, which is such a beautiful place, let me tell you, and being self-employed gives me time that I can spend with my family and do all sorts of fun and awesome things."
