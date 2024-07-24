Body mod addict gets six-inch ear plugs: "Go big or go home"

Bend, Oregon - A woodworker and ear plug designer from Oregon has made a name for himself on social media not just for being an artist, but for making enormous ear plugs.

Dad is a woodworking expert who creates insanely large ear plugs for body mod fans. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dadswoodworking

The man, who simply goes by "Dad" on social media, has spent years sharing his tattoos and radical ear modifications with his more than 40,000 followers on TikTok, where he goes by @dadswoodworking.

Recently, Dad stunned fans in a viral video that revealed just how enormous his ear plug "flesh tunnel reamers" actually are in a post which was captioned, "Go big or go home," and showed off a customer who has six-inch earplugs installed.

Over the years, Dad has built a business out of the venture, providing high-quality wooden plugs for people to wear and experimenting with all sorts of different designs while doing so.

While Dad himself doesn't even have his ears pierced, he seems to have a love for tunnel reamers, which he makes primarily out of wood and shows off on all sorts of different people.