Body mod addict shares how he turned himself into a lizard

Austin, Texas - There are very few people in the world as dedicated to body modification and tattoos than Erik Sprague, the Texas man who radically transformed himself into a human lizard.

Erik Sprague has modified his body extensively, with the goal to become a real-life lizard. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thelizardman23

Erik Sprague is so dedicated to his lizard love that he actually decided to turn himself into a slithering scale. In a mission to become known as "The Lizardman," he has now shared the reality of his tattoo transformation.

Over the last few decades, Sprague has covered himself in confronting and in-your-face blackout tattoos, coating his skin in tattoos that look like the scales of a reptile and even inserting subdermal implants under his eyebrows.

Most radically, the human lizard went so far as to split his tongue in half to make it better resemble the tongue of a lizard or snake. His teeth have been shaved as well so that they are sharp and fang-like.

On June 28, Sprague took to This Morning on ITV in the UK to be interviewed by hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. From the jump, the hosts were stunned by his unique and confronting look.

"I very often cause people to pause and do double takes," Sprague said in response to the interviewers' stunned looks. He then went on to joke that "I have caused a couple of traffic accidents over the years."