Body modification world record holder gets radical "serpent implants"
Uruguay - Victor Hugo Peralta is so addicted to tattoos and body modifications that he collected a world record back in 2014, alongside his wife. Now, he's undergone his most extreme procedure yet.
Dubbed a "real-life demon," Victor Hugo Peralta and his wife Gabriela Peralta received a Guinness World Record for having the most body modifications as a married couple back in July 2014.
Now, Victor is taking his world record setting collection of body mods to the next level: the Uruguayan is getting serpent implants in both of his arms.
These take the form of sticks inserted under the skin, making it look like snakes are wriggling just under the surface.
This latest piece of body art is a unique design that cost Victor around $6,500!
"Demon" body modification lover looks to revamp appearance
The procedure involves a doctor slicing open the patient's arm, inserting silicon implants, and then stitching everything back up after draining fluid. The whole process takes only about an hour.
It's only the latest step in Victor's long-running attempt to look more demonic. Other changes include having the number 666 scratched into his scalp, a pair of metal horns, and subcutaneous stars.
Talking to Jam Press as reported by the New York Post, Victor said that he has enjoyed the process "from start to finish" and that he wants to change his look because he sees himself "markedly different from other beings."
"We are all unique pieces in the game of life and [the modification] make me much more original and closer to how I want to look... I wasn’t inspired by other people, as unique pieces in each person are totally different with each modification."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press