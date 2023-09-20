Body modification world record holder gets radical "serpent implants"

Uruguay - Victor Hugo Peralta is so addicted to tattoos and body modifications that he collected a world record back in 2014, alongside his wife . Now, he's undergone his most extreme procedure yet.

Victor Hugo Peralta is using body modification to himself into a demonic character. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

Dubbed a "real-life demon," Victor Hugo Peralta and his wife Gabriela Peralta received a Guinness World Record for having the most body modifications as a married couple back in July 2014.

Now, Victor is taking his world record setting collection of body mods to the next level: the Uruguayan is getting serpent implants in both of his arms.

These take the form of sticks inserted under the skin, making it look like snakes are wriggling just under the surface.

This latest piece of body art is a unique design that cost Victor around $6,500!