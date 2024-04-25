California woman says she was a denied job for having "scary" face tattoos
California - Ash Putnam has been getting tattoos for years, covering herself in a variety of intricate designs on her face, neck, chest, and elsewhere. While the look may make her happy, she says she has been denied jobs as a result.
With a tattooed centipede crawling up the side of her neck, a crown across her forehead, a goat's head on her chest, and multiple face piercings, Ash has a unique look, which she shares with nearly 100,000 fans on TikTok.
Despite her social media fame, as well as her Uber Eats and OnlyFans money, a part-time retail job would have gone a long way to keep Ash's wallet healthy.
Alas, it was not to be.
In a video posted to Ash's TikTok last week, where she goes as @ashxobrien, she revealed just how hard she was finding it to land a job.
The ink enthusiast says it might have something to do with her unusual appearance – which she says some people have called "scary and demonic."
Ash Putnam believes she didn't get the job because of her tattoos
"So I applied to a job at TJ Maxx a few weeks ago, and they denied my application," Ash explained. Apparently, she didn't even get a phone call from the store and instead received an automated email.
She then went into the store to ask why her application was rejected, but was simply told that she doesn't have enough experience. Ash then asked whether it was about her tattoos.
"I went in today, and I was like, 'so what was the reason that I didn't get hired?'" she said. "And she was like 'Oh, you just don't have enough experience, there were candidates who had more experience than you.'"
"And, you know, I asked her if it was about my tattoos, obviously because I know a lot of places don't like tattoos. She said that wasn't the reason – I don't feel like that's true."
"I am just wondering how, like, teenagers and young adults, who haven't had a job before, how are they supposed to get employed when these places are only hiring people with experience? So younger people just can't get a job because they haven't worked enough?"
