California woman says she was a denied job for having "scary" face tattoos

California - Ash Putnam has been getting tattoos for years, covering herself in a variety of intricate designs on her face, neck, chest, and elsewhere. While the look may make her happy, she says she has been denied jobs as a result.

Ash Putnam has been struggling to find a job, possibly due to her tattoos. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ashxobrien

With a tattooed centipede crawling up the side of her neck, a crown across her forehead, a goat's head on her chest, and multiple face piercings, Ash has a unique look, which she shares with nearly 100,000 fans on TikTok.

Despite her social media fame, as well as her Uber Eats and OnlyFans money, a part-time retail job would have gone a long way to keep Ash's wallet healthy.

Alas, it was not to be.

In a video posted to Ash's TikTok last week, where she goes as @ashxobrien, she revealed just how hard she was finding it to land a job.

The ink enthusiast says it might have something to do with her unusual appearance – which she says some people have called "scary and demonic."