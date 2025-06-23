Disturbing baby tattoo gets brutally roasted on social media

Cairo, Egypt - Originally meant as a sweet love letter to a child, a tattoo tribute went terribly wrong when the inking emerged looking more like a demon than a baby.

A sweet tattoo tribute to a girl called Tallia turned sour when it turned into more of a demon than a baby. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ink_by_thomas

Thomas has thousands of followers on Instagram, where he goes by @ink_by_thomas and shows off his remarkable collection of tattoo jobs.

Yet, his social media success and popular Cairo tattoo parlor weren't enough to stop the internet's ire when he shared a video showing off a tattoo tribute he'd inked for a client.

Located on the left of a man's chest, the picture is captioned "Tallia," presumably the child's name, and shows a small pig-tailed baby with a wide and adorable grin on her face.

Unfortunately, though, the images went instantly viral for all the wrong reasons.

What was most noticeable was that her skin had been shaded in, giving the impression of shadows beneath her eyes and a look reminiscent of Tim Burton.

Commenters instantly leapt at the opportunity for a laugh, one joking, "Which is the real photo and which is the tattoo, I can't tell?"

One user said that the tattoo made her look like Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, while another simply stated, "Bro, that's Rodney Dangerfield!"