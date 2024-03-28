Chris Hemsworth holds Matt Damon's hand in pre-Oscars tattoo session

Los Angeles, California - In the hours before the 96th Academy Awards kicked off on March 10, Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon got together for an exclusive tattooing session.

Matt Damon (l.) and Chris Hemsworth (second from r.) got together for tattoos overlooking Los Angeles. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Newscom/AdMedia & Screenshot/Instagram/@trudy_lines_tattoo

On Tuesday, tattooist Corina Weikl dropped a collection of snaps on her Instagram showing the sneaky celebrity duo getting some last-minute ink ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards.

Weikl works at Bang Bang Tattoo, a studio known for its A-list connections. With offices in New York City, they are known to be the masterminds behind some of Rihanna and Justin Bieber's tattoos as well.

The snaps and videos released in the photo dump show both Hemsworth and Damon in the throes of being tattooed by the pool of an LA mansion high up in the Hollywood Hills.