Chris Hemsworth holds Matt Damon's hand in pre-Oscars tattoo session
Los Angeles, California - In the hours before the 96th Academy Awards kicked off on March 10, Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon got together for an exclusive tattooing session.
On Tuesday, tattooist Corina Weikl dropped a collection of snaps on her Instagram showing the sneaky celebrity duo getting some last-minute ink ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards.
Weikl works at Bang Bang Tattoo, a studio known for its A-list connections. With offices in New York City, they are known to be the masterminds behind some of Rihanna and Justin Bieber's tattoos as well.
The snaps and videos released in the photo dump show both Hemsworth and Damon in the throes of being tattooed by the pool of an LA mansion high up in the Hollywood Hills.
Chris Hemsworth helps Matt Damon through a difficult tattooing moment
In one humorous snap that has got fans talking, Chris Hemsworth is pictured holding Matt Damon's hand while comforting him with a pat on the forehead.
Heikl can be seen in the foreground, busy tattooing Damon's upper arm, while their wives, Elsa Pataky and Luciano Barroso, fold over laughing in the background.
Meanwhile, in other pics, the Thor actor is shown getting new line work done on his bicep. Snaps of the finished tattoos show off intricate sketches and even a constellation sketched onto Pataky's hand.
"Pre-game hangs before the Oscars with @chrishemsworth @elsapataky #mattdamon @dameluce," Heikl captioned her photo drop. "I love my job. Thank you for being so great @chrishemsworth & @elsapataky"
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Newscom/AdMedia & Screenshot/Instagram/@trudy_lines_tattoo