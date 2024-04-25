Dad faces criticism after covering son's body in tattoos

Having been trolled over his own tattoos, Christian decided to fulfill his son's request to look like his dad. Now, he is criticized as a "bad influence."

By Evan Williams

Los Angeles, California - Christian Shearhod, a social media influencer and school teacher from LA, has faced constant criticism for his impressive set of tattoos. When his five-year-old son wanted one, though, he obliged.

Christian Shearhod faced criticism after giving his son temporary tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mr.shearhod Spearhod has an incredibly impressive following on social media, with more than 200K followers on his Instagram page and 1.2M on his TikTok. With fame comes blame, though, and @Mr.Shearhod is no exception. Recently, after receiving a particularly intense smattering of online abuse due to his extensive set of tattoos, Shearhod dropped a clip that instantly had the internet in an uproar. Replying to a comment that read, "Bad influence. Tattoos are trashy, stop forcing this on kids!" he posted a video of his son getting several temporary tats, captioned, "my son wanted tattoos like me."

Five-year-old with fake tattoos causes internet uproar

The video showed a variety of temporary tattoos being applied to his five-year-old son, who is visibly happy and clearly wants to look more like his loving dad. Yet, despite the child's clear joy over his dad's affectionate and fun-loving nature, some commenters couldn't help themselves but be negative. One particularly brutal person said, "CPS should step in. You are a terrible father SAD." Imprinted over the top of the video, though, are a series of sentences replying to the haters, starting with the simple statement, "My son loves my tattoos. He draws on himself because he looks up to me." "And I try to be someone worth looking up to," said Christian Spearhod, "my tattoos are a reflection of my life and what I love."