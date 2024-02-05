Dad gets Taylor Swift butt tattoo to score Eras Tour tickets for his daughters!

In a bid to get Eras Tour tickets for his daughters, Australian dad Luke Porter decided to get a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tattoo on his backside.

By Evan Williams

Adelaide, Australia - In an attempt to win a competition set by an Australian radio station, dad-of-three Luke Porter decided to pay the ultimate price – by getting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tattooed on his butt!

This Aussie dad got a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tattoo on his buttock. © Collage: IMAGO/Latin America News Agency & Screenshot/X/@mix1023 Mix 102.3 had asked listeners, "How far would you go to win tickets to Taylor Swift?" and offered Eras Tour tickets as a prize. After Porter's wife Rachel failed to score tickets to the superstar's shows in Melbourne and Sydney on February 16-25, he returned home from work to find his family utterly devastated. "I came home from work one day and everyone was crying," Luke Porter told The New York Post. "I'm going, 'Did someone die?' and they said 'No, we missed out on Taylor Swift tickets.'" Seeing her three girls so upset, Rachel challenged her husband to show that his devotion is more than just skin-deep – by getting a tattoo of Swift and her NFL player beau!

Aussie dad gets Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tattooed on butt

Porter had no say in what the tattoo would be, how large and prominent it would feature, and where he'd have it inked. When he saw the proposal, he remembered thinking: "Oh my God, that is massive!"

The process took more than six hours to complete, and saw him compete against five other Aussie parents for the tickets. A few days later, Porter found himself at the Mix 102.3 radio station, ripe and ready to brand his caboose. Radio listeners voted on who would be the winner through Facebook, finally designating Porter as the lucky man. Despite its size and subject matter, though, this darling dad adores his ink. "At work, and when I see friends of friends, and they ask to see my tattoo... They love it, but they think I’m crazy. But they know that I love my girls and that I’d do anything for them."