Extreme piercing and tattoo enthusiast removes finger to transform into cyber goth

Covered from head to toe in radical body modifications and tattoos , Danny Anxiousx has been on a journey to transforming themself into a self-described "cyber-goth-punk."

Danny Anxiousx has transformed their body with a series of extreme tattoos and implants. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ungod.x.possession

Danny is a self-described "Nu-Cyber-Goth-Punk" that has completely transformed their body, as showcased on an Instagram page full of eye-popping photos.

Subdermal implants give the impression of horns, and tattoos frame their face, as well as covering their arms and chest.

Danny has tattooed their eyes jet-black, their tongue is split down the middle, and so is their bellybutton, which has been cut open, removed, and stitched back up.

Danny's most iconic feature, though, are the plethora of piercings that dot their face, giving the impression of a series of metal spikes protruding from their lips, nose, and the area around their eyes.

About a year ago, Danny had their left ring finger removed, in an attempt to give themself a claw-like hand.

A picture posted on Instagram shows the finger missing, with stitches in its place.