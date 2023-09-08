Extreme tattoo and body mod addict "Satan" brands face with soldering iron

Having tattoos on most of his body, body mod addict Fernando Franco de Oliveira, who goes by "Satan", has deliberately branded his face with a soldering iron.

By Evan Williams

São Paulo, Brazil - A tattoo and body modification enthusiast, who has been dubbed "Satan" by some, has not only cut off his ears and nose, but deliberately branded his face with a soldering iron.

Fernando Franco de Oliveira's took a soldering iron to the face in his latest body mod. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/@canalstrassburger With over 99% of his body tatted up, and more than 18 major body modifications, you'd think that Fernando Franco de Oliveira from Brazil would be more-or-less finished with his transformation. Yet, in a recent and since-taken down Instagram post, "Satan" revealed an act of self-mutilation that shocked viewers more than anything he had done before. In the video, he started off speaking to the camera, before turning his face into view and revealing horrific scars induced by a soldering iron he had taken to the face.

Why did "Satan" scar his face with a soldering iron?

Oliveira spoke in the clip about his body modification journey, sharing that he become fully covered in tattoos by 2014. He referred to himself, even in his Instagram bio, as the "Most tattooed man in the world". It seems that his decision to take a soldering iron to the face was quite simply what he sees as the natural evolution of his "satanic" look. "I started by tattooing my eyes," he shared. "Then came the implants, ear mutilations, had my nose cut off, put in my vampire teeth, and now, I have my scars."

Oliveira has been called "Satan" by many due to his extreme tattoos and body mods.

