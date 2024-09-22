Extreme tattoo influencer shares grueling process behind radical eye inkings

Morelos, Mexico - Trinity Eclectic has loved tattoos and body modifications for decades, transforming her body with all sorts of changes. Now, she has revealed the grueling details of one of her most grisly inkings.

Trinity Eclectic has undergone some pretty radical tattoo jobs and body mods. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@trinity.eclectic5

In a recent video shared to Trinity Eclectic's TikTok page, where she has 104,000 followers and goes by @trinity.eclectic5, the 36-year-old influencer shared something truly bizarre.

The video zooms in on her eyeball, which had been freshly tattooed.

Showing off a brand-new color and design, the whites of her eyes look clouded with a green-blue tinge.

As she pulls open her eyes even wider, you can see a darker blue color around the edges, which is clearly new.

Speaking in the video, Trinity Eclectic explains that the process was still not done.