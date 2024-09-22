Extreme tattoo influencer shares grueling process behind radical eye inkings
Morelos, Mexico - Trinity Eclectic has loved tattoos and body modifications for decades, transforming her body with all sorts of changes. Now, she has revealed the grueling details of one of her most grisly inkings.
In a recent video shared to Trinity Eclectic's TikTok page, where she has 104,000 followers and goes by @trinity.eclectic5, the 36-year-old influencer shared something truly bizarre.
The video zooms in on her eyeball, which had been freshly tattooed.
Showing off a brand-new color and design, the whites of her eyes look clouded with a green-blue tinge.
As she pulls open her eyes even wider, you can see a darker blue color around the edges, which is clearly new.
Speaking in the video, Trinity Eclectic explains that the process was still not done.
Ink addict opens up about grisly eye tattoo process
Speaking about her radical eye tattoos, Trinity Eclectic told The Mirror that she began the process feeling skeptical as to whether it was a good idea, but quickly came around.
"In the beginning, I was actually very skeptical about eyeball tattoos and thought I'd never do that," she explained. "Never say never, I guess. When I got all the information and I felt brave and confident enough to do it, I booked in."
The process that followed was pretty intense and unpleasant, an unsurprising turn of events considering that several ink influencers have come out in the past about being partially or temporarily blinded by the procedure.
"It felt terrifying. It wasn't painful in sense of physical pain, but it was challenging for me to keep my eyes open and not to blink," she said.
"I learned that my eyes seem to have a really strong defense mechanism that I had a hard time controlling. I felt I wasn't in control and I cried a lot," she admitted.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@trinity.eclectic5