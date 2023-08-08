Tattoo addict goes temporarily blind after extreme ink job

Brisbane, Australia - Despite sinking more than a quarter of a million dollars on body modifications, covering 98% of her body in tattoos , and even going temporarily blind, Amber Luke doesn't regret a thing.

Amber Luke went temporarily blind when she got her eyes tattooed, but she has "no regrets." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@amberluke666

Hailing from Brisbane in the northern Australian state of Queensland, Amber Luke has become a social media sensation for her extreme tattoos and body modifications.

With more than 50,000 followers on Instagram she even calls herself "Australia's most tattooed woman".

In an interview with 10 News Australia, Amber Luke shared that she has spent the equivalent of about $180,000 on body modifications.

With about 98% of her body tattooed, this ink addict now sports up to 800 pieces, including fully blacked out arms and legs with white ink patterns sketched into them.

"I'm the most tattooed woman in Australia," she said. "I got my first tattoo when I was 16 and I'm going to tell you right now, it is a heavy addiction!"