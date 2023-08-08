Tattoo addict goes temporarily blind after extreme ink job
Brisbane, Australia - Despite sinking more than a quarter of a million dollars on body modifications, covering 98% of her body in tattoos, and even going temporarily blind, Amber Luke doesn't regret a thing.
Hailing from Brisbane in the northern Australian state of Queensland, Amber Luke has become a social media sensation for her extreme tattoos and body modifications.
With more than 50,000 followers on Instagram she even calls herself "Australia's most tattooed woman".
In an interview with 10 News Australia, Amber Luke shared that she has spent the equivalent of about $180,000 on body modifications.
With about 98% of her body tattooed, this ink addict now sports up to 800 pieces, including fully blacked out arms and legs with white ink patterns sketched into them.
"I'm the most tattooed woman in Australia," she said. "I got my first tattoo when I was 16 and I'm going to tell you right now, it is a heavy addiction!"
Ink addict Amber Luke has "no regrets" after going temporarily blind
In her journey to become her "true self", Amber has taken many risks. One of the biggest was when she got both of her eyes tattooed blue.
The procedure caused her to go blind for weeks and made her experience agonizing pain.
"I went blind for three weeks when I got my eyes tattooed, which is not meant to happen – disclaimer!" she told 9 News.
"It was probably one of the worst pains in my life, not gonna lie. I'm going back for seconds, but properly this time, I'm going to Mexico."
"That was probably my only tattooing hiccup. I don't have any sort of regrets. I wanted everything at the time. To people that are losing their clean skin virginity, all that I will tell you is do your research."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@amberluke666