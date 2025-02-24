Gen-Z are getting anglerfish tattoos in honor of touching viral meme

The anglerfish that was spotted and then perished at the surface of the ocean near Tenerife has caught Gen-Z by storm, many of whom are opting to get the sea creature tattooed into their skin.

Fans of the viral anglerfish which surfaced off the coast of Tenerife have started getting tattoo tributes to the deep sea creature. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lordheavell & @ameratattoo

When a female anglerfish surfaced off the coast of Tenerife, few onlookers would have thought that they were witnessing a fish die.

Yet, days after the deep-sea creature floated to the top – they're supposed to live about 6,000 feet beneath the surface – it was reborn as Gen-Z's latest trend.

Now, it seems that some fans of the anglerfish have decided to get themselves inked up with a reminder of the brave critter.

One user showed off quite a detailed design which had been tattooed into his ankle.

The video was accompanied by dramatic music and equally dramatic captions.

"What if this fish was a tattoo?" TikToker Benji asked. "After a life in darkness, I will find the light, even if it's the last thing I do."

A more detailed tattoo of the anglerfish was found on @ameratattoo's page and received tens of thousands of views.

Located on her upper arm, the inking was extremely detailed, sketched on in black ink with many spiky teeth in full view and a fearsome expression on its face.

Amera and Benji aren't alone in their choices either, with many Gen-Zers getting tattoos of the popular anglerfish, all themed in a similar way. Many commenters have also expressed an interest.