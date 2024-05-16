Heartwarming video of heavily tatted granny draws internet speculation
Nigeria - A heavily-tattooed grandma from Nigeria has gone crazy viral after she showed off her extensive ink collection to her grandson. Now, commenters are curious about her backstory.
In a video that has since amassed more than 403,000 views and 31,000 likes on TikTok, a Nigerian man who goes by @o_plunger on social media showed off his grandma's impressive collection of tattoos.
Abijo Olumide, the man who posted the video, would have been taken by surprise by the video's viral success, as he only has a relatively minimal social media following, with nearly 8,000 followers on TikTok.
In the viral clip, a elderly Nigerian woman, identified as Olumide's grandma in the caption, is shown with a vast array of dotted tattoos covering her arms, face, and chest.
It seems that very few areas are off limits for this extensively tattooed granny, and many were left wondering why this unlikely person was so unbelievably covered in ink.
Tattooed granny surrounded by speculation
Some commenters compared Olumide's grandma with famous rappers and gangsters, a number of people even suggesting that "she resembles Lil Wayne."
Others questioned the story behind the tattoos and suggested that something darker could be at play – one even suggested she was involved in organized crime in her youth.
It seems more likely, however, that the woman might be part of a West African ethnic group known as the Yoruba, who inhabit parts of Nigeria, Togo, and Benin. The group is known for its iconic traditional tattoos.
Of course, little is known about the woman, so anything could be possible. Olumide has barely engaged in the comments, so it's unlikely that we will ever find out the full story.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@o_plunger