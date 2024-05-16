Heartwarming video of heavily tatted granny draws internet speculation

Nigeria - A heavily- tattooed grandma from Nigeria has gone crazy viral after she showed off her extensive ink collection to her grandson. Now, commenters are curious about her backstory.

This Nigerian grandma is absolutely coated in intricate tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@o_plunger

In a video that has since amassed more than 403,000 views and 31,000 likes on TikTok, a Nigerian man who goes by @o_plunger on social media showed off his grandma's impressive collection of tattoos.

Abijo Olumide, the man who posted the video, would have been taken by surprise by the video's viral success, as he only has a relatively minimal social media following, with nearly 8,000 followers on TikTok.

In the viral clip, a elderly Nigerian woman, identified as Olumide's grandma in the caption, is shown with a vast array of dotted tattoos covering her arms, face, and chest.

It seems that very few areas are off limits for this extensively tattooed granny, and many were left wondering why this unlikely person was so unbelievably covered in ink.