Heavily face-tattooed people being employed to train guide dogs

Reading, UK - A charity that provides guide dogs to help people with sight loss has started hiring trainers with intense face tattoos after research suggested that dogs often react to unusual body characteristics.

Dogs often react strongly to people with unusual characteristics, like extreme face tattoos or piercings. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@guidedogsuk

Guide Dogs is a UK-based charity which trains and socializes guide dogs for people with visual impairments and/or blindness. The organization also campaigns for the rights of people with sight loss.

In a recent blog post, though, the organization shed light on a rather unusual part of its training strategy.

The organization explained that they're using people with extreme tattoos and facial modifications like piercings to help expose the dogs to differences they might encounter while working in the field!

The move is in response to research findings that "almost two-thirds (63%) of dogs have reacted with fear or confusion to attributes they have not seen or been exposed to before."