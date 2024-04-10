Heavily inked body artist tattoos herself on camera
Istanbul, Turkey - After years of sharing her immense tattooing and body art skills on social media, Ezgi Asikoglu has shocked fans by inking herself on camera.
Ezgi Asikoglu is a Turkish tattoo artist and social media influencer who entertains her more than 15,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @ezgiasikoglutattooer, with regular clips that show off her insane body art skills.
The video, which was pinned to the top of her Instagram page after it dropped on March 15, shows the body art star sitting in her tattoo parlor while working on herself.
Captioned "I made myself a touch up," the clip has garnered tens of thousands of views and more than 30,000 likes in just a few short weeks, sending her crazy viral.
Asikoglu can be seen sitting in what's assumed to be her tattoo parlor, Cleopatra Ink, where she has worked since 2021. The studio is part of a massive worldwide chain and is a self-described "pioneer in the tattoo and piercing industry." They boast more than 243,000 followers on Instagram.
While sitting in the chair, you can see Ezgi Asikoglu watching herself in the mirror as she applies a tattoo gun first to her neck and then to her lower chest.
As she continues to apply the tattoo, she is approached by multiple people, some assumed to be her colleagues in the shop. One stops to take a photo, while others stand behind her looking surprised.
Asikoglu is clearly a very talented tattoo artist and has shared a vast assortment of different pieces she has done over the years. They range from tribute tats to a client's late father to gorgeous eagle tats.
