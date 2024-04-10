Heavily inked body artist tattoos herself on camera

Istanbul, Turkey - After years of sharing her immense tattooing and body art skills on social media, Ezgi Asikoglu has shocked fans by inking herself on camera.

This Turkish body artist was filmed tattooing herself. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ezgiasikoglutattooer

Ezgi Asikoglu is a Turkish tattoo artist and social media influencer who entertains her more than 15,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @ezgiasikoglutattooer, with regular clips that show off her insane body art skills.

The video, which was pinned to the top of her Instagram page after it dropped on March 15, shows the body art star sitting in her tattoo parlor while working on herself.

Captioned "I made myself a touch up," the clip has garnered tens of thousands of views and more than 30,000 likes in just a few short weeks, sending her crazy viral.