Heavily inked TikToker offers blunt warning: "I am older, and I do regret my tattoos"

There are many arguments for and against tattoos , and one heavily tatted TikToker offered up a reasonable reason as to why she regrets most of her ink.

One tattooed TikTok user offered up an honest warning to those getting inked. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@saraovershares

In a TikTok video captioned "oops I regret all my tattoos" that's received 1.1 million views, TikTok user @saraovershares dishes on her highly tatted look and offers up a public service announcement of sorts to those on a tattoo journey in their 20s.

"Imagine if you will, that you put a shirt on once when you were in your 20s, and now you have to wear that for the rest of your life," Sara says. "And that is what it feels like to get heavily tattooed before you turn into a fully developed adult human."

The creator-turned-marketer continues to talk about how she no longer matches the aesthetic her tattoos give off now that she's in her 30s.

"I have all of these tattoos that don't necessarily reflect who I am at 36. They might have reflected a moment in time on my 20s, maybe a moment in time that I was like not doing so well mentally, and they are here forever."

She then talks about how she was "a lot more dark and spooky and moody" when she got most of her tattoos, which cover her chest and arms. "Now I have adult problems," she says, adding, "I wear a lot of white and ruffles. My aesthetic just does not match."

Of course, her current distaste for her tats is "no shade to the artists," she just wishes "that they weren't on my body."

"I was told that I would regret my tattoos when I got older. I am older, and I do regret my tattoos," Sara says at the end of the video.