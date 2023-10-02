Heavily pierced women Balea Scarleg got her first piercing at 13, now she's addicted

Balea Scarleg had a passion for body mods from a young age, getting her first piercing at 13. Now, this heavily pierced woman has revealed that she's addicted.

By Taylor Kamnetz

Berlin, Germany – Tattoo artist and body heavily pierced woman Balea Scarleg knew she was hooked on body modification after her very first piercing at age 13. Now, her addiction has cost her more than $11,000.

Balea Scarleg is not only a heavily pierced woman, but an extreme tattoo addict. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@balea_scarleg There hasn't passed a day when tattoo artist and TikToker Balea Scarleg hasn't thought about how she can change her body. When she finally turned 18, the Balea set out to get her first tattoo, one that covers her entire stomach. Now at 30, she's since had one of her eyeballs tattooed black, numerous piercings, and large parts of her body inked. Talking to the Daily Star, Balea shared the depth of her experiences with change, explaining that "I had my earns pinned back at six and wore a brace for many years, so I noticed early on that to change is something good."

Body mod extremes keep coming for Balea Scarleg

Having gone through so many body modifications from a very young age, heavily tattooed woman Balea Scarleg has developed a complex view on body image and expression. Though her reasons for getting pierced and tattoos in different places might have changed over the years, the underlying act of facing and fighting pain is still a major driving force for Balea.



At first look, it's easy to assume that the most painful and outlandish tattoo she's gotten is her eyeball, which the Berlin native insisted was "absolutely painless".

Balea Scarleg, the Berlin girl who's into body mod extremes, just keeps upping her game

Balea believes that each addition to her body is her latest extreme. She soon went several steps further than piercings and tattoos, getting her tongue split, her ear lobes cut off, scarification, and suspension hooks. Of her latest interest in black-work tattooing, Balea said, "It hurts more with every session, but after a really painful session I'm so proud of myself. Like 'yes, I did it.'" A lot of her clothing blends in with her chest and back tattoos, giving her a special aesthetic that's unique and very personal to her.

