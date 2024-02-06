Heavily-tatted cancer survivor shows how he looked before extreme $70K transformation

Tattoo addict and cancer survivor Quest Gulliford has spent more than $70,000 on tattoos since he began his journey. Now, he has shared a before-and-after snap.

By Evan Williams

Las Vegas, Nevada - Quest Gulliford has spent more than $70K on extreme tattoos and body modifications since he began his journey in 2009. Now, he has shared a before-and-after snap of his transformation.

Quest Gulliford has shared how he looked before his radical tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@questg.tv Having survived Hodgkin's Lymphoma when he was in seventh grade, Gulliford got a tattoo to represent his struggle as soon as he was able. The tattoos, one of which read "God First" and another of a purple cancer ribbon, were the beginning of an ink journey that has lasted until today. "I had a big lymph nod growing," Gulliford said, the Daily Mail reports. "It was six months of chemotherapy. I kind of felt like a superhuman after that." Having spent more than $70K on his body mods and tattoos, Quest Gulliford is now covered head-to-toe in ink. He shares his journey on TikTok, where he has more than 981,000 followers.

Cancer survivor shares eye tattoo experience with fans

Three years ago, Gulliford shared his experience getting eye tattoos with his many adoring TikTok followers, where he goes as @guestg.tv. Now, he takes questions on what it's like. Taking off to Houston for the procedure, he had ink injected into the sides of his eyeballs to turn them black. He described the feeling of it as "not really like a tattoo on your skin... more of an injection or modification." "It took me a long time actually on the day, once I walked into the shop in Houston, Texas, to even psych myself up to get it done."

Extreme tattoo addict shares before-and-after snaps

More recently, though, Quest Gulliford shared a series of snaps detailing his entire tattoo journey. The clip is a combination of still images and videos and documents his transformation from 2009 to 2019. It begins with a few snaps of him before any ink, save for a few on his chest. As the years go by, you see them intensify and develop, until most of his body is covered in ink.