Heavily-tatted man who spent $10K on ink tattoos his genitals

Manchester, UK - Ray Houghton has spent more than $10K on his extraordinary collection of tattoos . Now, the Manchester bodybuilder is being bombarded by fans who want to see his inked genitals.

Ray Houghton is completely covered in tattoos – and we truly mean completely. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@raygym2

With more than 34 tattoo sessions tucked into his pocket, it would come as a surprise to no one that Ray Houghton is hardly squeamish when it comes to the pain of an inking session.

Yet, there was one session that had Houghton cringing when he described it to The Mirror. According to the bodybuilder, who goes by @raygym2 on Instagram, the penis tattoo he had done five years ago was the absolute worst.

Houghton described having to wrap his genitals around a rolling pin while it was being tattooed. Apparently, his testicles swelled to "four times their normal size," and without anesthetic, he had to sit through the whole thing.