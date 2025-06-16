Heavily tattooed grandma defends herself against the haters: "They just say such hurtful things"

Indiana - A grandmother with an impressive number of tattoos and body modifications is defending herself against hate comments.

She's tattooed, pierced, and mighty proud of it – but there's a lot of nastiness online. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@truly_show

The woman, who does not want to reveal her real name, has no fewer than 128 tattoos and 28 piercings.

Now the 41-year-old has spoken out in a viral video on TikTok.

"I am a devoted mother and grandmother that loves good tattoos and piercings," the woman explained.

The video goes on to show her lookalike daughter and adorable grandchild, who seems completely unperturbed by the heavily body-modified granny.

She spent a lot of money on her body mods – but not everyone celebrates her style.

On the contrary, she has recently received countless comments of ridicule and hate, with strangers calling her "scary" and a "waste of space."

Some even reportedly assume that she is a criminal because of her appearance!

"They're mean, they're rude, they don't know me," she said. "They just say such hurtful things."