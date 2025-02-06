Heavily tattooed lizard man shares adorable furry friendship with ferrets

Austin, Texas - This Texas man has covered himself in radical tattoos in a quest to become a human lizard – but it's his softer side that dominates his social media presence!

Eric Sprague is obsessed with body mods, tattoos, and lizards - but his true love is something a little more furry. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thelizardman23

Eric Sprague is known by many as the "Lizardman," due to his intense and unusual look. It's not his scales and split tongue, though, that bring him the most happiness – instead, it's a few furry friends.

On Instagram, where nearly 14,000 users follow his account, Sprague shares his wonderful relationship with his pet ferrets.

Each critter has its own personality, and it's on full display in clips and photos.

"Four years ago we welcomed a very tiny & even feistier girl into our business," Sprague wrote of in a recent post about Queen Quokka, an adorable blonde ferret seen sitting on his shoulder.

"Upon arrival, she promptly began bullying the boys who were more than twice her size into playing and cuddling with her," Sprague said. "She has been a force of nature every single day."

"A leg climbing, shoulder riding, face licking ball of fur and chaos that even now at four and a half years old holds her own with Titan who is almost 3x her weight and still a baby."