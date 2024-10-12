How some tattoo studios are helping survivors during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Columbus, Ohio - Breast cancer survivors from across the US are flocking to P.Ink tattoo studios this October for free tattoos to cover scars left behind by the disease.

P.Ink has been tattooing over women's mastectomy scars since 2013 (stock Image). © Collage: Unsplash/Lesia

Since its founding in 2013, P.Ink – which stands for Personal Ink – has been helping breast cancer survivors by matching them with artists who can help take back control of their bodies.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, P.Ink helps set up free tattooing sessions at studios all over the country.

"This is a way for them to take back their power because they are choosing their design. A doctor chose how their scar was going to look," said Catina Pitzen, a P.Ink member from Columbus, Ohio told 10 WBNS.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer accounts for about one third of all new female cancer cases each and every year. P.Ink has provided more than 500 free tattoos over the course of 140 events.

The collective is "dedicated to empowering women to reclaim their bodies after mastectomies," P.Ink's mission statement reads. "Through education and connection with experienced tattoo artists who can help, we are committed to ensuring that breast cancer never has to leave the last mark."