Ink addict Black Alien reveals tattooing challenges after cutting off two fingers

Madrid, Spain - Living with major body modifications can present unexpected challenges on a daily basis, and none would know this better than tattoo addict and self-described "Black Alien," Anthony Loffredo.

Having two fingers amputated comes with a variety of challenges. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@black_alien_project_

In a recent post to his TikTok account, which is followed by more than 230,000 people, Loffredo held up his three-fingered hand to the camera.

Speaking in Spanish, he tells the audience that he's preparing to put on gloves.

Loffredo then pulls one over his left hand and ties up the two loose fingers to get them out of the way.

Captioned "This is how I put on my tattoo glove," the video has more than 1500 likes and almost 40,000 views, and is just one example of how Loffredo's body mods have changed his life.