Ink addict Black Alien reveals tattooing challenges after cutting off two fingers
Madrid, Spain - Living with major body modifications can present unexpected challenges on a daily basis, and none would know this better than tattoo addict and self-described "Black Alien," Anthony Loffredo.
In a recent post to his TikTok account, which is followed by more than 230,000 people, Loffredo held up his three-fingered hand to the camera.
Speaking in Spanish, he tells the audience that he's preparing to put on gloves.
Loffredo then pulls one over his left hand and ties up the two loose fingers to get them out of the way.
Captioned "This is how I put on my tattoo glove," the video has more than 1500 likes and almost 40,000 views, and is just one example of how Loffredo's body mods have changed his life.
Ink and body mod addict shares his tattoo artist lifestyle
This isn't the first time that the "Black Alien" has showed off bits and pieces of his career as a tattoo artist, either.
Less than a week ago he shared a clip of him tattooing a client's leg, which also highlighted his three-fingered hand in a tied-up black glove.
Another video showed the end product of a piece of art he completed over the knee and around the back of the thigh for another customer.
Loffredo recently revealed that the two fingers he has had chopped off aren't the only body parts he wants amputated, either, further proving that he'll go to any lengths to fulfil his "Black Alien" dream.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@black_alien_project_