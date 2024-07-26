Ink addict brutally trolled after covering 98% of body in tattoos

Julia Falcon has suffered a lot of online abuse since undergoing her radical tattoo transformation. Despite the trolling, she doesn't regret a single thing.

By Evan Williams

Over the last 18 years, Julia Falcon has continued to build upon and add to her remarkable collection of extreme tattoos. Now, with 98% of her skin covered in ink, she sees it all as "one big tattoo."

Julia Falcon has been getting tattooed for 18 years, and has covered 98% of her body in ink. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@prismofdeath Followed by nearly 38,000 people on Instagram, where she goes as @prismofdeath, the 36-year-old isn't afraid to share the remarkable journey she has been on. "My eyelids are the only places on my body that aren’t tattooed," Falcon told What's The Jam in an interview. "It is very ritualistic, meditative, and can even be spiritual at times." Tattoos 90-year-old granny gets first tattoo – and earns big praise from viewers! Her journey began when she wanted to get a little dragon inked onto her arm. When that project snowballed and became something far bigger, there was suddenly no turning back from her newly found passion.

Ink addict faces harsh trolling, but she doesn't care

Nowadays, Falcon spends much of her time posing for snaps in scantily clad outfits that show off her body. Her skin is entirely covered in intricate tattoos, a bodysuit that holds a lot of meaning to her. Having used her tattooing experience as a contribution towards her "personal growth," and as a form of meditation, while some of the comments online can be harsh, she doesn't let them get to her. "The only negative experiences I have because of my tattoos are usually the ones that I get in my comment sections online," she said. "If someone doesn’t like me because I have tattoos in the real world, they just ignore me." "But the internet gives a lot of people the opportunity to safely tell me that they dislike me because of the artwork I have on my body."