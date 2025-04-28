Ink addict scores world record for most signatures tattooed on body

Miami, Florida - Fünky Matas has made a name for himself by tattooing hundreds of signatures all over his back and body, and has even scored a potential world record for doing so.

Fünky Matas has been collecting signature tattoos on his back for years. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@funky

While Fünky Matas is still waiting for the Guinness Book of World Records to confirm his extraordinary world record, he's pretty convinced that no one else has 190 signatures tattooed onto their back.

"Still feels unreal," Matas said in an April post on Instagram, where he goes simply as @funky. "Holding the world record for most signatures tattooed on my back isn’t just about ink."

Across Matas' back are about 190 tattoos, each of them the signature of someone he has met, many of whom are celebrities.

On the list are the likes of Will Smith, John Cena, Tony Hawk, and even Leonardo DiCaprio, making him pretty well-connected for such an extreme tattoo addict.

In a post earlier in April, Matas was seen attending a tattoo convention and interacting with demonic body mod enthusiast Toxii Daniëlle, who has made waves for chopping off her nose and splitting her tongue.

Daniëlle can be seen looking stunned by Matas' body art – a look she is unlikely to have made very often, considering how radical her own tattoo transformation has been.

"Even people with tattoos, think my world record is crazy!" Matas commented, likely not referring to an official record from Guinness World Records, but instead to one issued by the lesser-known Elite World Records.