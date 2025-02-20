Insanely tattooed model shares radical before-and-after snaps

Berlin, Germany - Diamante Blossom has covered her entire body in radical tattoos and piercings. Now, in a never-before-seen side-by-side, fans can see the true extent of her radical transformation.

Diamante Blossom has covered nearly every part of her body in insanely detailed tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@diamanteblossom

Over the last few years, Berlin-native Diamante Blossom, who likes to go by Blossom and hasn't revealed her true name, has become an Instagram sensation for her radical tattoos.

On Instagram, where she simply goes as @diamanteblossom and has nearly 30,000 followers, Blossom shares a ton of sexy snaps showing off her detailed inkings and a variety of her favorite travel destinations.

She's also known for her not-so-uplifting pieces of advice, generally posted alongside snaps of her at various locations posing for the camera. One such piece reads, "If you're having a bad day, give up."

Now, Blossom has shared her most dramatic post yet – a slideshow of snaps that give us a glimpse into how she looked before the transformation. She captioned it "Me without makeup and without visible tattoos."

The first image shown in the post is of her five years ago, with no tattoos at all and barely any modifications other than a small piercing on her upper lip.

This is then contrasted with her look nowadays, which sees her entire left arm blacked out and detailed tattoos covering her chest, face, and neck.