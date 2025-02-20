Insanely tattooed model shares radical before-and-after snaps
Berlin, Germany - Diamante Blossom has covered her entire body in radical tattoos and piercings. Now, in a never-before-seen side-by-side, fans can see the true extent of her radical transformation.
Over the last few years, Berlin-native Diamante Blossom, who likes to go by Blossom and hasn't revealed her true name, has become an Instagram sensation for her radical tattoos.
On Instagram, where she simply goes as @diamanteblossom and has nearly 30,000 followers, Blossom shares a ton of sexy snaps showing off her detailed inkings and a variety of her favorite travel destinations.
She's also known for her not-so-uplifting pieces of advice, generally posted alongside snaps of her at various locations posing for the camera. One such piece reads, "If you're having a bad day, give up."
Now, Blossom has shared her most dramatic post yet – a slideshow of snaps that give us a glimpse into how she looked before the transformation. She captioned it "Me without makeup and without visible tattoos."
The first image shown in the post is of her five years ago, with no tattoos at all and barely any modifications other than a small piercing on her upper lip.
This is then contrasted with her look nowadays, which sees her entire left arm blacked out and detailed tattoos covering her chest, face, and neck.
Diamante Blossom reveals her dramatic tattoo transformation
It's an insane transformation, and one that brought her fans out in numbers. Many were impressed by just how much she had changed.
"From school girl to director," heavily inked content creator The Reborn commented, while another viewer simply said, "As long as you're happy, that's the main thing."
"The power of tattoos to transform the wearer's beauty to another level is widely misunderstood but is demonstrated time after time," commented another user.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@diamanteblossom