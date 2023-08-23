Is Angelina Jolie giving Brad Pitt the middle finger with her latest tattoos?

Los Angeles, California - Angelina Jolie's latest tattoos have sparked speculation that the star is giving her ex, Brad Pitt, the middle finger – metaphorically and literally!

Angelina Jolie's new finger tattoos are sparking Brad Pitt dis rumors. © Collage: IMAGO/Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@mr.k_tattoo

A New York-based tattoo artist who goes by Mr. K, and works at celebrity-frequented parlor Bang Bang NYC, posted a pic on Instagram of Angelina Jolie's new middle finger tattoos, blurring them out to keep the mystery alive.

The post tagged Jolie and was captioned "Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her." They then challenged their 785,000 Instagram subscribers, asking "Guess what she got on her palm?"

After the post, gossip started swelling that the mystery tats were actually a giant dis and that Brad Pitt is the target.