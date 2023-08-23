Is Angelina Jolie giving Brad Pitt the middle finger with her latest tattoos?
Los Angeles, California - Angelina Jolie's latest tattoos have sparked speculation that the star is giving her ex, Brad Pitt, the middle finger – metaphorically and literally!
A New York-based tattoo artist who goes by Mr. K, and works at celebrity-frequented parlor Bang Bang NYC, posted a pic on Instagram of Angelina Jolie's new middle finger tattoos, blurring them out to keep the mystery alive.
The post tagged Jolie and was captioned "Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her." They then challenged their 785,000 Instagram subscribers, asking "Guess what she got on her palm?"
After the post, gossip started swelling that the mystery tats were actually a giant dis and that Brad Pitt is the target.
Fans speculate on Angelina Jolie's middle finger tats
The couple dated from 2005 until 2014, when they got married. They divorced only two years later and have since been ensnared in legal proceedings and public bitterness.
Both Pitt and Jolie have previously had tattoos done in reference to one another, though they were inked during their relationship.
Pitt got an A tattooed on his forearm, and they got matching artworks only a short while before their split in 2016.
In response to the tattoos, and the challenge from Mr. K, many followers started speculating that they could have something to do with Brad Pitt.
Not everyone had that opinion, though, with some even pushing back against the rumors and arguing that Jolie's latest tattoos are connected to her charity work.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/Cover-Images & Screenshot/Instagram/@mr.k_tattoo