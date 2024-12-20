Joe Jonas reveals cheeky '90s cartoon-inspired thigh tattoos in new video
In a new Instagram video, singer-songwriter Joe Jonas gave in to requests from fans for a look at his tattoos by providing a quick glimpse at a hilarious and cheeky thigh inking.
On Thursday, Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas responded to a fan who had asked "You got tats, right?" by posting an Instagram video captioned, "A couple."
The 35-year-old Cake by the Ocean singer is famous for sporting more than 20 tattoos, some of which have never been made available for public viewing.
While most of his tattoos hold some kind of meaning – a tribute to his ex Sophie Turner, a portrait of his grandfather, or a cake inking – the pieces he shared on Thursday truly blow all else out of the water.
Joe Jonas reveals his hilarious and creative thigh tattoos
In the Instagram video, Jonas is seen wearing a white bathrobe while vibing to All I Need by Lloyd. He strokes his chin before reaching down and cheekily pulling up the robe, revealing the tattoos beneath.
It turns out that Joe Jonas has a number of tattoos on his thigh – one of Chuckie Finster from Rugrats and another of Mojo Jojo from the Powerpuff Girls.
He also showed off his tattoo of a singing SpongeBob Squarepants, which was first debuted in 2018 by tattoo artist Lauren Winzer.
"Thank you so much for getting these off me Joe Jonas," Winzer captioned the post at the time. "So stoked to tattoo some of my favs on you!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@joejonas