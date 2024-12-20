Joe Jonas reveals cheeky '90s cartoon-inspired thigh tattoos in new video

In a new Instagram video, singer-songwriter Joe Jonas gave in to requests from fans for a look at his tattoos by providing a quick glimpse at a hilarious and cheeky thigh inking.

Joe Jonas has showed off a cheeky tattoo in a new Instagram clip. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@joejonas

On Thursday, Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas responded to a fan who had asked "You got tats, right?" by posting an Instagram video captioned, "A couple."

The 35-year-old Cake by the Ocean singer is famous for sporting more than 20 tattoos, some of which have never been made available for public viewing.

While most of his tattoos hold some kind of meaning – a tribute to his ex Sophie Turner, a portrait of his grandfather, or a cake inking – the pieces he shared on Thursday truly blow all else out of the water.