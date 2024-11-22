KSI pleads with fan after man tattoos his name more than 100 times

Olajide "KSI" Olatunjia has urged a fan to stop covering his body in hundreds of tattoos dedicated to the famous British social media star.

KSI has asked a fan to stop tattooing his name all over his body. © Collage: Screenshot/Reddit/u/Apprehensive_Shoe_86 & IMAGO/PA Images

The social media influencer and YouTube star has expressed discomfort over a fan who tattooed his name at least 160 times all over his body, including a prominent inking on his forehead.

The fan's tattoo transformation was first revealed in a post on X before it got shared on Reddit and became instantly viral. It's believed that the man's inkings were meant as a tribute to KSI.

In the post on Reddit, titled "KSI biggest fan," you can see the fan's face tattoo in clear view. A second image shows the man's legs, which are completely coated in KSI tattoos.

The man, who goes by @Sopas_TattooArt on X, said that he would continue to get a tattoo of KSI every day until the social media influencer contacts him. At one point, he even suggested that he'd get a Prime energy drink tattoo.

Sopas originally issued the threat in June, leading KSI to get in touch with him via instant messaging on X, where he urged him to stop.