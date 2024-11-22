KSI pleads with fan after man tattoos his name more than 100 times
Olajide "KSI" Olatunjia has urged a fan to stop covering his body in hundreds of tattoos dedicated to the famous British social media star.
The social media influencer and YouTube star has expressed discomfort over a fan who tattooed his name at least 160 times all over his body, including a prominent inking on his forehead.
The fan's tattoo transformation was first revealed in a post on X before it got shared on Reddit and became instantly viral. It's believed that the man's inkings were meant as a tribute to KSI.
In the post on Reddit, titled "KSI biggest fan," you can see the fan's face tattoo in clear view. A second image shows the man's legs, which are completely coated in KSI tattoos.
The man, who goes by @Sopas_TattooArt on X, said that he would continue to get a tattoo of KSI every day until the social media influencer contacts him. At one point, he even suggested that he'd get a Prime energy drink tattoo.
Sopas originally issued the threat in June, leading KSI to get in touch with him via instant messaging on X, where he urged him to stop.
KSI responds to fan with hundreds of tattoos of his name
"Bro, please stop," KSI wrote in a direct message, which was followed by a number of laughing face emojis. "I've messaged you, you can stop now."
After the message arrived, Sopas recorded a video in which he expressed confusion as to whether he should stop, seeing as KSI didn't call him. Since that message, his total KSI tattoo count has reached 160.
"There has been like five days since the message, and he hasn't called me yet," Sopas said in the video. "So honestly I don't know, I don't know what to do."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Reddit/u/Apprehensive_Shoe_86 & IMAGO/PA Images