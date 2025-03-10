Man goes viral after getting bizarre tattoo from his wife
Seattle, Washington - In a matter of hours, Shawn went from relatively anonymous to wildly viral after his wife gave him a hilarious instruction-manual-themed tattoo on his arm.
Tattooist Alissa Jung went viral after posting a video online of her husband's brand-new arm inking – a tattoo tribute to IKEA.
"This is what happens when your wife is a tattoo artist," Jung captioned the post. "@ikea @ikeausa please sponsor this man."
The video, which has now garnered millions of views on Instagram and TikTok alike, shows Alissa taking a picture in the mirror overlaid with the text, "Tattoos are permanent. They should have meaning."
You then see her husband in a tattoo chair, with an inking on his arm that seems oddly familiar.
That familiarity is confirmed in a shot showing its source – an IKEA instruction manual.
In an interview with Newsweek about the viral tattoo, Alissa revealed that while the tattoo is indeed hilarious, it also holds a special meaning for the couple.
Why did Shawn get an IKEA-inspired tattoo?
"When we were dating, we were long distance after he moved to L.A. to pursue animation, and I was in Chicago at the time," she said.
"He would always send me the photo of the instruction with the two people, the tattoo, wishing I was there to help," Alissa revealed, giving context for the tattoo.
"He wanted it tattooed, and now that I'm a tattoo artist, it was only fitting for me to tattoo the IKEA people on him."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@alissajungink