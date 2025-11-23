Man reveals his shocking tattoo regrets: "I've completely ruined my life!"

A man on Reddit confessed that the massive torso tattoo he had inked two years ago has now become his greatest regret.

This Redditor deeply regrets his massive chest tattoo and even goes as far as to claim that it has "ruined" his life. © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/u-SlavKing11

While many people end up regretting the decision to get a tattoo, for some, the ink can be removed with minimal effort and minimal cost. That isn't the case for this Reddit user.

Alongside a collection of photographs showing off an extraordinarily detailed and extensive torso piece, a user who goes by SlavKing11 revealed in October that the decision to get the inking had completely "ruined" his life.

The tattoo itself is quite remarkable, covering most of his chest and stomach and even wrapping around his side. It's brightly colored and full of intricate and detailed drawings.

Yet, the man revealed that it had become a huge source of regret and had sent him spiraling into a deep state of depression.

"Over the past few months I've really started to hate it and feel like I've completely ruined my life to the point where I'm constantly anxious," he said.