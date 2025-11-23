Man reveals his shocking tattoo regrets: "I've completely ruined my life!"
A man on Reddit confessed that the massive torso tattoo he had inked two years ago has now become his greatest regret.
While many people end up regretting the decision to get a tattoo, for some, the ink can be removed with minimal effort and minimal cost. That isn't the case for this Reddit user.
Alongside a collection of photographs showing off an extraordinarily detailed and extensive torso piece, a user who goes by SlavKing11 revealed in October that the decision to get the inking had completely "ruined" his life.
The tattoo itself is quite remarkable, covering most of his chest and stomach and even wrapping around his side. It's brightly colored and full of intricate and detailed drawings.
Yet, the man revealed that it had become a huge source of regret and had sent him spiraling into a deep state of depression.
"Over the past few months I've really started to hate it and feel like I've completely ruined my life to the point where I'm constantly anxious," he said.
Reddit users show their support
The Reddit user explained that he feels like his skin is dirty all the time because he knows that the tattoos are underneath his clothes.
"Overall, I think the individual tattoos are well done so they aren't what's causing it, but I feel the placement is too symmetrical, and I regret the dots and stars filler as well," he explained.
The man pleaded for help from other Redditors. Many took to the comments section to supply him with advice, reassurance, and support.
"The tattoo is rad [as heck], sorry to hear you’re feeling down on yourself," one user wrote. "I would honestly seek therapy."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/u-SlavKing11