Most tattooed man in Britain complains that adults are "terrified" of him and think he's a clown

Birmingham, UK - The most tattooed man in Britain, who likes to go by King Of Ink Land Body Art The Extreme-Ite, revealed that his extreme inkings have made some adults "terrified" of him.

The King Of Ink Land Body Art The Extreme-Ite has covered his body in so many tattoos that he says some adults get scared when they look at him. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kingofinklandkingbodyart & Screenshot/X/@king_body_art

At 45 years old, the King Of Ink Land Body Art The Extreme Ink-Ite (King of Ink) has completely transformed his look, coating himself from head to toe in a thick layer of tattoos.

He also sports a number of body modifications, including a piercing in the middle of his forehead and even tattooed eyeballs.

His unique look, however, has earned the King of Ink many daily struggles.

He has complained that it's hard to find himself a romantic partner, and has suffered through several severe health issues due to his tattoos and mods.

Now, he has revealed that some adults are "terrified" of him due to all the tattoos, seeing his inkings as some kind of elaborate Halloween costume, and occasionally even thinking that he's a clown.

"I had someone today comment that she liked my Halloween makeup," the King of Ink was cited as saying by the Mirror. "I told her to get an eye test."

"I've actually had adults over the years terrified of my appearance," he said. "A few with phobias of clowns aren't able to look at me. They apologize, though."

According to the King of Ink, however, while adults are sometimes scared of him, children are much more accepting.