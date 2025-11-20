Extreme ink addict Remy tattoos ears black and slams haters in raging post

Lethbridge, Canada - Extreme ink addict Remy Schofield has shocked fans in a new video showing off his ears, which he tattooed a dark black and cut holes into. He also used the post to lash out at his critics!

Remy has hit out at his haters and critics alongside a video showing off his radically tattooed earlobes. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy has covered the vast majority of his body, including a good amount of his face, in radical and detailed tattoos that he shares with his nearly 180,000 followers on Instagram.

Now, in a brief flashback to a few years ago, Remy this week showed off the immediate aftermath of his decision to tattoo his earlobes a dark black.

The video, which pans his face from right to left and back again, shows the bottom half of both ears inked fully black, while the top half looks red and inflamed.

It's an extraordinary inking which has only matured over the two years since he first got it, but it's also the source of some tension for Remy, who went through pains to argue that the ears weren't infected in the video.

"These tattoos healed in only a few days," Remy pointed out as part of a list. "Yes I can still hear... My ears are not 'infected'... I was able to put my jewelry back in in only a few days."

It was here that Remy decided to go after his critics and the online trolls who frequent his comments section, explaining that "the fact you don't personally like something doesn't mean a person is crazy, mentally ill, or evil."

"We've gotten pretty lazy and trigger-happy with our thoughts on social media these days, and even though I'm positive, it's a symptom of the short attention span/instant gratification era that we're living in," Remy raged.