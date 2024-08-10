Man who tattooed 95% of his body reveals what he looked like before transformation

Copenhagen, Denmark - Having spent upwards of $50,000 on countless tattoos that now cover his entire body, Tristan Weigelt couldn't look more different than he did just a few short years ago.

Tristan Weigelt looked radically different just a few years ago. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tristan_weigelt

Weigelt has spent hundreds of hours and a minor fortune on his remarkable transformation, with ink covering more than 95% of his body.

From the top of his head to the soles of his feet, he is covered in a vast assortment of colorful patterns and designs, which he shares with nearly 70,000 Instagram followers.

But as one post shows, this is certainly not what he looked like in 2018.

A side-by-side comparison illustrates just how much the tattoo artist changed in just four years – by 2022, he was completely covered in ink.

"First pic was a month or so after we started my frontpiece. I had my whole arm and back / glutes / hammies done already," Weigelt wrote in the caption of the amazing before-and-after comparison.

