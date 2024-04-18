Metallica frontman uses ashes of Motörhead's Lemmy for unique tattoo

Los Angeles, California - Metallica's James Hetfield is covered in an array of tattoos , but few are as personal as a recent inked tribute to his late friend, Motörhead singer Lemmy Kilmister.

James Hetfield was got Lemmy's ashes tattooed into his middle finger. © Collage: IMAGO/Newscom World/USA TODAY Network

In honor of the legendary singer and bassist of British rock band Motörhead, who tragically passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer, Hetfield used Lemmy's ashes for a tattoo on his middle finger!

The 60-year-old showed off the results – an ace of spades – in a post on Metallica's Instagram channel.

Hetfield revealed the ink used to make the tattoo was a composite of black ink mixed with Lemmy's cremation ashes.

Artist Corey Miller was in charge of the project, and he summed it all up in his own post: "If that ain’t Metal... You can kiss my..."

Hetfield called the artwork a "salute to my friend and inspiration Mr. Lemmy Kilmister."

"Without him, there would be NO Metallica," he added. "Black ink mixed with a pinch of his cremation ashes that were so graciously given to me. So now, he is still able to fly the bird at the world."