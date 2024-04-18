Metallica frontman uses ashes of Motörhead's Lemmy for unique tattoo
Los Angeles, California - Metallica's James Hetfield is covered in an array of tattoos, but few are as personal as a recent inked tribute to his late friend, Motörhead singer Lemmy Kilmister.
In honor of the legendary singer and bassist of British rock band Motörhead, who tragically passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer, Hetfield used Lemmy's ashes for a tattoo on his middle finger!
The 60-year-old showed off the results – an ace of spades – in a post on Metallica's Instagram channel.
Hetfield revealed the ink used to make the tattoo was a composite of black ink mixed with Lemmy's cremation ashes.
Artist Corey Miller was in charge of the project, and he summed it all up in his own post: "If that ain’t Metal... You can kiss my..."
Hetfield called the artwork a "salute to my friend and inspiration Mr. Lemmy Kilmister."
"Without him, there would be NO Metallica," he added. "Black ink mixed with a pinch of his cremation ashes that were so graciously given to me. So now, he is still able to fly the bird at the world."
Lemmy helmed Motörhead for 40 years, becoming one of the most recognizable voices in rock music.
