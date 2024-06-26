Most tattooed man in Ireland denied jobs and avoided on the street

Bangor, UK - Chris Dalzell likes to refer to himself as the most tattooed man in Ireland, and that may well be true, but as he recently shared, such a position comes with its fair share of challenges.

Chris Dalzell has a unique look, but he has also faced significant criticism for it. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@truly-channel

With a flaming skull tattooed over his face, in shades of grey and red, and a blacked-out nose that looks like the gangrene effect of the septicemic plague, you couldn't deny that Chris Dalzell has a unique look.

Dalzell's unique look consists of more than 600 tattoos, which cover not only his face and head but the rest of his body as well. At 38, his transformation started as a coping mechanism and has since escalated.

Sadly, the Irish chef revealed to the Daily Star that he has faced a lot of backlash due to his somewhat confronting look. Part of that backlash included the loss of employment and nasty treatment on the street.

According to Chris Dalzell, employers a manager at a restaurant denied him a job over fears that his extreme look would turn diners away and make people wary of coming to eat there.