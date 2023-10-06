Most tattooed woman in Britain shares what she looked like before the ink

Cheshire, UK - Becky Holt has a deep love for body art, leading her to spend more than $35,000 on tattoos and body mods. Now, she has shocked her Instagram following with snaps of her body pre-ink!

Becky Holt has experienced a lot of success by showing off her tats on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt_bolt

With more than 150,000 followers on her Instagram, 36-year-old Becky Holt has shared many sexy body pics and pouty selfies with her adoring fans.

Now this British influencer has shown off more than just the current state of her heavily and passionately tatted skin!

In a recent Insta post, Becky let followers see the bare skin that's now hidden beneath layers of ink.

As the Daily Star reports, Becky Holt's new and revealing snaps have sent her fan base into a flurry of both praise and criticism.