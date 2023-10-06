Most tattooed woman in Britain shares what she looked like before the ink
Cheshire, UK - Becky Holt has a deep love for body art, leading her to spend more than $35,000 on tattoos and body mods. Now, she has shocked her Instagram following with snaps of her body pre-ink!
With more than 150,000 followers on her Instagram, 36-year-old Becky Holt has shared many sexy body pics and pouty selfies with her adoring fans.
Now this British influencer has shown off more than just the current state of her heavily and passionately tatted skin!
In a recent Insta post, Becky let followers see the bare skin that's now hidden beneath layers of ink.
As the Daily Star reports, Becky Holt's new and revealing snaps have sent her fan base into a flurry of both praise and criticism.
British influencer Becky Holt shows off her tattoo-free look
The now-viral Instagram post, which has garnered thousands of likes and shares since it was posted in early October, features Becky in a grey crop top and jean shorts.
On her lower left stomach is a single tattoo with one more just above her zipper fly. Other than that, her skin is entirely tattoo-free.
Paired with the snap of her younger self, she also shared a picture of her current body – complete with all her intricate ink.
Becky Holt captioned the post, "Can you believe that's little ol' me?"
Fans are mixed on Becky Holt's pre-tattoo reveal
Having shared her look both before and after her transformation into Britain's "most tattooed woman," Becky faced a combination of criticism and praise from her many fans.
While some thought that her younger and un-inked self was "gorgeous," others praised her fearlessness and said that her tats "rock."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt_bolt