"Parrotman" removes both ears in bizaree bird body mod
Bristol, UK - Ted Richards is more than just a tattoo and body mod fanatic, but a plastic surgery addict as well. In an attempt to make himself look like a parrot, he had an operation to cut off both ears.
With more than 110 tattoos, a split tongue, and 50 piercings, you would think that one's body-art journey would likely be over.
For Ted Richards, though, his transformation has only just begun. After all, he wants to become a parrot.
Richards had already tattooed both his face and eyeballs in bright colors to resemble the face of a parrot when he decided that what he really needed was a radical surgery.
In a six-hour operation, the 56-year-old had both his ears surgically cut off. To replace the top of his ears, he had pins implanted so that he could still wear glasses.
But the burning question is: Why did he do it? He gave some insight into his radical makeover.
Why does Ted "Parrotman" Richards want to be a bird?
In an interview given to This Morning in 2016, Ted "Parrotman" Richards shared some why he chose to have both of his ears removed and his appearance transformed into that of a brightly colored parrot.
"I just love their colors," Richards explained after the TV host asked him why he got the modifications. "And because I have always been brought up around animals, I thought a couple of years ago I would get a couple of macaws."
He then went on to say that he had started receiving pension money, which helped him decide it was time to begin his body modification journey.
Having also explained how transdermal implants work, Richards was then pressed on whether he's "of sound mind."
"Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'm as sound as a pound... I like heavy body modification. I love it."
Ted "Parrotman" Richards said the more he looks like a parrot, the happier he becomes: "I come right out of my shell. I love it. And since I have been doing all this, I'm talking to a lot more people than ever before."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ted_parrotman & Screenshot/YouTube/@thismorning