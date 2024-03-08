"Parrotman" removes both ears in bizaree bird body mod

Bristol, UK - Ted Richards is more than just a tattoo and body mod fanatic, but a plastic surgery addict as well. In an attempt to make himself look like a parrot, he had an operation to cut off both ears.

Ted "Parrotman" Richards wanted to turn himself into a parrot, and has had some extreme body modifications. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ted_parrotman & Screenshot/YouTube/@thismorning

With more than 110 tattoos, a split tongue, and 50 piercings, you would think that one's body-art journey would likely be over.

For Ted Richards, though, his transformation has only just begun. After all, he wants to become a parrot.

Richards had already tattooed both his face and eyeballs in bright colors to resemble the face of a parrot when he decided that what he really needed was a radical surgery.

In a six-hour operation, the 56-year-old had both his ears surgically cut off. To replace the top of his ears, he had pins implanted so that he could still wear glasses.

But the burning question is: Why did he do it? He gave some insight into his radical makeover.