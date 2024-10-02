Radical body modifier reveals gruesome process behind extreme horn implants

Phoenix, Arizona - Emilio Gonzalez has a made a name for himself via his radical body modifications, piercings, and tattoos . Now, he has shocked his audience with the most gruesome mod yet.

Emilio Gonzalez is known for his radical body modifications. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@emiliobodymod

With nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @emiliobodymod, Gonzalez has shared nearly every body mod he's had done in recent years, all while advertising his Miami-based tattoo studio.

While Gonzalez has long had horns implanted on his head, he's always wanted something bigger and better. Having enlisted the help of the father of subdermal implants, Steve Haworth from Phoenix, he set off on a new journey.

In a new video posted to his Instagram and shared by the Modfather himself, Emilio Gonzalez offered a brutal and bloody glimpse into the process behind his latest transformation.

In a series of videos edited together in black and white and set against driving rock music, Emilio Gonzalez is seen sitting in a surgery chair, having new subdermal implants inserted under the skin on his head.