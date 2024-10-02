Radical body modifier reveals gruesome process behind extreme horn implants
Phoenix, Arizona - Emilio Gonzalez has a made a name for himself via his radical body modifications, piercings, and tattoos. Now, he has shocked his audience with the most gruesome mod yet.
With nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @emiliobodymod, Gonzalez has shared nearly every body mod he's had done in recent years, all while advertising his Miami-based tattoo studio.
While Gonzalez has long had horns implanted on his head, he's always wanted something bigger and better. Having enlisted the help of the father of subdermal implants, Steve Haworth from Phoenix, he set off on a new journey.
In a new video posted to his Instagram and shared by the Modfather himself, Emilio Gonzalez offered a brutal and bloody glimpse into the process behind his latest transformation.
In a series of videos edited together in black and white and set against driving rock music, Emilio Gonzalez is seen sitting in a surgery chair, having new subdermal implants inserted under the skin on his head.
Body mod addict reveals gruesome horn implants
At first, his old horns are cut open, with blood running everywhere, and the old silicone balls are removed. Into the hole, which is elongated, a much longer and ribbed silicone implant is inserted.
The video itself is incredibly gruesome and brutal to watch, and not for the light of heart, and reveals the true nature of such radical body modifications.
"Emilio Gonzalez reborn!" said Gonzalez in the video's caption. "After 26 years, I’ve undergone a major new change in my body modification journey."
"Out with the old, in with the bigger and better – thanks to the incredible work of Steve Haworth. Here's to the next chapter!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@emiliobodymod