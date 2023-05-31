Redditor flaunts Batman cat tattoo and gets silenced by adoring ink fans

A Redditor opted to live out his tattoo dreams by getting a piece he'd wanted for some time. However, the end result wasn't what he expected

A Redditor showed off the Batman cat tattoo they plan on removing, and other Redditors chimed in with their love for the ink. © Collage: Screenshot/Reddit/@bubbletrico

One Reddit user took to a "bad tattoos" thread on the site to unveil a piece of ink he dubbed a fail. Yet, other Reddit users seem to firmly disagree.

In a post featuring a pic of the tattoo in question, Redditor @bubbletrico wrote: "Batman Cat that I got last year - now in process of a cover up," indicating that they were not pleased with the end result of the ink.

Despite the original poster's (OP) personal distaste for the piece of ink, other Redditors couldn't help but disagree, letting the OP know their true feelings about why they should keep the ink in the comments.

One Redditor wrote: "Stop this is a work of art."

Another Redditor commented: "I think it's kinda cute tbh??? It has its charm," while someone else mirrored a similar sentiment: "nooooo don't destroy this he's perfect in every way."

Rather than having the tattoo removed altogether, a different Reddit user suggested the OP simply "ENHANCE" the ink with a shade-heavy touch-up.