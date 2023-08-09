Rick Astley fan gets QR code tattoo for the ultimate Rickroll!
Italy - A fan of Rick Astley and the classic Rickroll has decided to take the prank to a whole new height of hilarity: he got a QR code that links to the video tattooed on his skin!
Massimo Mancin is a huge fan of Rick Astley's 1987 smash-hit "Never Gonna Give You Up". To celebrate his love of the song, and the meme, he decided to do the ultimate Rickroll.
Rickrolling has been around since the mid-2000s and is pretty simple, if you haven't heard of it – it's the practice of tricking people into being redirected to the YouTube video of Rick Astley's classic hit, Never Gonna Give You Up.
Tattooed on Mancin's leg is a QR code that does just that!
Massimo told the Mirror he decided to get the hilarious ink "just for fun."
"I didn't expect it to work but luckily, it did. I kept looking over again to see if it was the right QR code," he said. "I am going to keep the tattoo forever, even when I'm old."
Rickroll tattoos aren't as rare as you'd think
This isn't the first time someone has got a Rickroll tattooed, either. Successful TikTok influencer @isaiahphoto, who boasts 3.4 million followers as of writing, went super viral when he started Rickrolling people in public back in 2021.
"Do either of you have Spotify on your phone? I've got this ridiculous tattoo and I don't know what it is," he says in the video.
"I need someone to scan it."
Cover photo: IMAGO/Bernd Müller