Rick Astley fan gets QR code tattoo for the ultimate Rickroll!

Italy - A fan of Rick Astley and the classic Rickroll has decided to take the prank to a whole new height of hilarity: he got a QR code that links to the video tattooed on his skin!

A Rick Astley fan's tattoo will be Rickrolling people for years to come. © IMAGO/Bernd Müller

Massimo Mancin is a huge fan of Rick Astley's 1987 smash-hit "Never Gonna Give You Up". To celebrate his love of the song, and the meme, he decided to do the ultimate Rickroll.

Rickrolling has been around since the mid-2000s and is pretty simple, if you haven't heard of it – it's the practice of tricking people into being redirected to the YouTube video of Rick Astley's classic hit, Never Gonna Give You Up.

Tattooed on Mancin's leg is a QR code that does just that!

Massimo told the Mirror he decided to get the hilarious ink "just for fun."



"I didn't expect it to work but luckily, it did. I kept looking over again to see if it was the right QR code," he said. "I am going to keep the tattoo forever, even when I'm old."