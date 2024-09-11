San Fran tattoo addict spends $156,000 to turn herself into a human cyborg
San Francisco, California - At only 36 years old, Lina Lorenzen has covered herself in so many tattoos and body modifications that she looks utterly unrecognizable.
A tattoo artist from San Francisco named Lina Lorenzen has covered her body in more than 200 tattoos over the years, as well as a variety of subdermal implants.
Her goal ultimately is to become a real-life "human cyborg," a journey which she shares with her more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes by @cigno.sg.
"The decision to modify my body with implants was a personal one," The Mirror cited her as saying about her transformation. "Driven by a desire to push boundaries and express my individuality."
While many of her social media fans love her unique look and style, and support her radical and unusual project, others have judged her and excluded her when meeting her in public.
Ink addict says she was "judged" for radical cyborg transformation
"There have been instances where I've felt judged or excluded due to my appearance," shared Lorenzen. "Children are naturally curious, and it's understandable that they might stare at something they're unfamiliar with."
"I try to respond with a friendly smile or wave, hoping to normalize my appearance and foster a sense of acceptance," she said. "I don't see myself stopping anytime soon. I am trying to tattoo all the blank spots that I have left."
"Ultimately, I choose to surround myself with individuals who value me for who I am, not just how I look. My tattoos are a conversation starter, and I'm always happy to share my story with anyone who's interested."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cigno.sg