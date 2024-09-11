San Fran tattoo addict spends $156,000 to turn herself into a human cyborg

San Francisco, California - At only 36 years old, Lina Lorenzen has covered herself in so many tattoos and body modifications that she looks utterly unrecognizable.

Lina Lorenzen has spent more than $156,000 turning herself into a human cyborg. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cigno.sg

A tattoo artist from San Francisco named Lina Lorenzen has covered her body in more than 200 tattoos over the years, as well as a variety of subdermal implants.

Her goal ultimately is to become a real-life "human cyborg," a journey which she shares with her more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes by @cigno.sg.

"The decision to modify my body with implants was a personal one," The Mirror cited her as saying about her transformation. "Driven by a desire to push boundaries and express my individuality."

While many of her social media fans love her unique look and style, and support her radical and unusual project, others have judged her and excluded her when meeting her in public.