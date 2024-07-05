Steve-O reveals breast implant plans in latest body mod stunt

Steve-O is famous for his many radical stunts, often involving tattoos and body modifications. Now, he's doing his biggest one yet – he's getting a boob job.

Stephen "Steve-O" Glover has taken to a podcast to share the details of his latest stunt yet. In a radical new body modification, the Jackass star will be getting breast implants.

Steve-O is famous for his radical body mod-based comedy stunts. © GERARDO MORA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP There are few things that Steve-O won't do for a laugh. Only a few weeks ago, he decided to get a penis tattooed onto his forehead, in what was at that point his most radical and permanent stunt. Now, it's time to set aside that crazy phallus tat and pick up something new because he's taking things to the next level. In a popular podcast, Steve-O announced that he's going to get breast implants. Taking to the X5 Podcast, Steve-O explained that he wants to get surgery to have his breasts enlarged as a comedy stunt. Food How to make homemade sourdough bread: Recipe The move would quite likely be the most extreme thing he has ever done to his body for the purpose of a joke.

Steve-O to get radical boob job – just for laughs

While Steve-O has a lot of experience doing stunts based around crazy body modifications, they have all had something to do with either tattoos or piercings. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Steve-O's plan is to work with some doctors to have the implant put in his chest. He will then complete a series of stunts with them over a period of two months before having them removed again. This is the only spot where Steve-O has some doubts, as he is worried about the long-term impact on his body: "You know, it's going under the muscle, and the doctors are completely unfazed, like, 'Two months, it comes out, absolutely no issue.'"

While Steve-O has a lot of experience doing stunts based around crazy body modifications, they have all had something to do with either tattoos or piercings. This will be the first time he has experienced plastic surgery. "Body modification has been part of my [flipping] deal," Steve-O explained to the panel of podcast hosts. "This level of commitment to this bit, how nuts it is - I believe in it, and I'm gonna go ahead and do it."