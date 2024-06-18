Steve-O gets X-rated forehead tattoo inked by Post Malone!

Manchester, Tennessee - Post Malone and Steve-O teamed up b ackstage at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee to deliver the tattooing session fans have been waiting for!

Steve-O has recently had Post Malone tattoo a penis onto his head. © Collage: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network & Rich Fury/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

In celebration of Steve-O's 50th birthday, which was on June 13, the Jackass star joined Post Malone at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, ripe and ready for a radical new inking.

Steve-O has covered his body in a variety of wild and wonderful tattoos, from a dog on his upper chest to a cartoon on his leg. Now, it was time for his face to become the canvas.

Last month, Steve-O revealed that he was planning to have a "chode" tattooed on his forehead, inked by none other than Post Malone, with whom he had previously paired up for some epic body art adventures.



That promise has now been delivered, as an Instagram post by TMZ showed the Jackass legend lying on his back while his musician friend works away.

Post Malone starts by asking Steve-O if he's nervous, to which the 50-year-old responds, "A little bit, yeah dude." Malone then starts tattooing, explaining that he'll start with the bit closest to his friend's eye.

Steve-O later explaining the thinking behind the inking: "It's to find out how long I last before I tap out and get it lasered off, I'm determined to make it at least through my next whole tour, which starts this Friday."