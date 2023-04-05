Tatted TikTok influencer has a message for those who "don't like women with tattoos"

One tattooed TikTok influencer has a respectful message for those who aren't into her ink, and social media users are sounding off in the comments.

A tattooed TikTok user shares a sarcastic messaged with those who don't like her tattooed look. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@reesuhhh

Don't you just love when people tell you they hate the ink you've spent hard-earned cash and a good chunk of time getting?

In a video by TikTok user @reesuhhh that's amassed 1.5 million views in counting, the tatted up influencer is seen sitting in a car, showing off a portion of her arm sleeve while the on-screen text reads, "I don't like women with tattoos."

Then, it pans to a video clip of iconic UK news reporter Jonathan Pie where he says, "fair enough. But what are you into? Transformers, Pokémon? You f**king child."

It seems many TikTok users can relate to her very valid sarcasm, as one person commented, "I had a guy say 'I don't date women with a lot of tattoos because that means they've been through trauma,'" followed by two cry-laughing emojis.

The original poster (OP) replied, "oh. well I mean he's not wrong, but at least we're not trying to hide it...?!" with laughing emojis.

One TikTok user commented, "I like transformers and pokemon, but also women with tattoos...what does this mean for me?" to which the OP said, "nothin! ya like what ya like and there ain't a prob with that!"