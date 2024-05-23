Tattoo addict shows off bizarre squishy hand implants

Greeley, Colorado - Sera has made a name for herself by showing off extensive body modifications and tattoos on a variety of social media platforms. One of her stranger mods, however, is on the back of her hand.

Sera has a variety of pretty radical body modifications. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@xyzsera

Social media influencer and OnlyFans star Sera, who goes by @xyzsera on both TikTok and Instagram, shares her many unusual body modifications with her more than 190,000 followers.

Of note is her split tongue, which, in some videos, she's seen clapping together like a pair of hands, as well as her variety of facial piercings on her cheeks and nose.

Sera's body is littered with these many modifications, including a number of subdermal implants, which were prepared by Steve Haworth, who is known to many as the father of body modification.

Of particular note is a "chaos spiral implant" installed by Steve Truitt using silicone from Haworth. The implants, one on the back of each hand, look like snail shells or, indeed, worms winding their way through her skin.