Tattoo addict shows off bizarre squishy hand implants
Greeley, Colorado - Sera has made a name for herself by showing off extensive body modifications and tattoos on a variety of social media platforms. One of her stranger mods, however, is on the back of her hand.
Social media influencer and OnlyFans star Sera, who goes by @xyzsera on both TikTok and Instagram, shares her many unusual body modifications with her more than 190,000 followers.
Of note is her split tongue, which, in some videos, she's seen clapping together like a pair of hands, as well as her variety of facial piercings on her cheeks and nose.
Sera's body is littered with these many modifications, including a number of subdermal implants, which were prepared by Steve Haworth, who is known to many as the father of body modification.
Of particular note is a "chaos spiral implant" installed by Steve Truitt using silicone from Haworth. The implants, one on the back of each hand, look like snail shells or, indeed, worms winding their way through her skin.
Sera shows off squishy hand implants
In a particularly successful TikTok video from last year, which has been seen by more than 2.2 million people, Sera is first seen showing off and clapping her split tongue and then showing off her hand implants.
In response to a comment that read, "Never [thought] I'd be scared of a girl. But there you are," Sera holds both hands up to the camera, one at a time.
While her right hand is held up, she reaches over with her left and squishes the implant. The ring under her skin compresses and then bounces back as if it were made of jelly.
In a post last week, Steve Haworth praised Sera's hand implants, saying that he was "Blown away to finally see this chaos spiral implant installed!"
