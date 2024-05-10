Tattoo addict spent $43,000 on body art – but reveals one spot she'll never ink

Cheshire UK - Becky Holt is known to some as the most tattooed woman in Britain and sports a bodysuit of ink that almost covers every inch of her skin. Yet, there's one spot she'll never tattoo!

Becky Holt has one place that she'll never tattoo. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__

Having spent more than $43,000 on covering her entire body in a tattoo bodysuit that stretches from head to toe – and even includes some rather unlikely locations – there's one place that Becky Holt won't touch.

The 35-year-old OnlyFans model spoke to the Daily Star about her extraordinary set of tattoos and body mods, explaining that she won't be getting any more face tattoos.

Her forehead currently features a tattoo that stretches from right to left and then reaches down below the jaw.

It seems that Holt doesn't want to cover her cheeks and chin with tattoos.