Tattoo addict spent $43,000 on body art – but reveals one spot she'll never ink
Cheshire UK - Becky Holt is known to some as the most tattooed woman in Britain and sports a bodysuit of ink that almost covers every inch of her skin. Yet, there's one spot she'll never tattoo!
Having spent more than $43,000 on covering her entire body in a tattoo bodysuit that stretches from head to toe – and even includes some rather unlikely locations – there's one place that Becky Holt won't touch.
The 35-year-old OnlyFans model spoke to the Daily Star about her extraordinary set of tattoos and body mods, explaining that she won't be getting any more face tattoos.
Her forehead currently features a tattoo that stretches from right to left and then reaches down below the jaw.
It seems that Holt doesn't want to cover her cheeks and chin with tattoos.
Becky Holt won't tattoo her face: "I'm done with the face."
Despite still being in the middle of getting work done on tattoo color updates, Becky Holt says that she's "done with the face" – at least for now.
Holt, who goes by @becky_holt__ on Instagram and has more than 151,000 followers said that there are plenty of other areas on her body that she wants to focus on.
"Currently, the star is in the middle of having some work done and is planning to get some color updates too," explained Holt. "I've had two sessions on it. I need a third."
"Who knows, when I'm older, and I've run out of even more space, I might think, 'stuff it. I'm gonna get it on my face.' But there are no plans currently to get any on my face," she said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__